|
|
JoAnn McDonnold Morgan, 85, of Lake Charles, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, from a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Morgan was born in Eagle Lake, Texas, to the Rev. J.M. McDonnold and Bessie Pickett McDonnold on Aug. 17, 1934. She was a graduate of Sulphur High School. She lived most of her life in Lake Charles. Mrs. Morgan devoted her life and love to her family and especially enjoyed the time she spent spoiling her grandchildren. A founding member of Lake City Baptist Church, she will be most remembered as a lady of grace, faith and prayer.
She leaves to cherish her memory, five children, Julie Hoffpauir Slaven and husband Gary of Sulphur, Nancy Hoffpauir Brown and husband Steve of Sulphur, Danny Hoffpauir and wife Karen of Lake Charles, Cathy Ardoin and husband Lee of Houston, Texas, and Jody Gover and husband Peter of Lake Charles; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Cora Faith McMillen of Sulphur; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her step-children, Larry Morgan and wife Carla, Melissa Morgan Marceaux and husband John, and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and her lifelong friends Bev and Rex Brasher.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two husbands, Carroll Fox and Charles Morgan; her step-son, Terry Morgan and wife Susan; and step-grandson, Charles D. Morgan.
In compliance with state order, her visitation and services were private. The Rev. Ronnie Estes was the officiate. Interment services were in Mimosa Pines Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Lake City Baptist Church, 3940 Holly Hill Road, Lake Charles, LA 70605.
Published in American Press on Apr. 15, 2020