JoAnn Richey Reeves
1937 - 2020
JoAnn Richey Reeves, 83, of Gillis, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born to her late parents, Bruce and Hattie Lou Richey on September 9, 1937 in Oakdale, LA. She enjoyed shopping, camping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Andrew R. Reeves, Jr.; two sons, Ricky Reeves and wife Dowanna of Gillis, Charles Reeves and wife DeeDee of Moss Bluff; two daughters, Bonnie Walker and husband Chip of Ragley, DesaRae Kespelher and husband Jeff of Sulphur; one sister, Dorothy Waddell and husband Darrell of Conroe, TX; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents; along with her two brothers, George L. Richey and Dave L. Richey.
Services will be held at First Pentecostal Church in Ragley on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 2:00pm, with Bro. Shawn Chisholm officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, beginning at 11:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Creel Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
DEC
4
Service
02:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
