JoAnn Grout Walker

March 3, 1937 - February 13, 2019

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, JoAnn Grout Walker, teacher, mother, sister, and friend passed away at the age of 81 year. JoAnn will be forever remembered by family and thousands of adoring students as a caring, dedicated and inspiring educator. A recipient of numerous teaching awards throughout her career, JoAnn was a student favorite at Gilchrist Elementary in Tallahassee, Fla. for three decades.

Born on March 3, 1937 to parents Delma Bowman Grout and Nicholas D. Grout, JoAnn grew up in Westlake. She earned her degree in education from McNeese State University in 1959. A love of children immediately led JoAnn to the classroom where her teaching career began at E.K. Key Elementary in Sulphur. After her marriage in 1962, she moved to Atlanta, Ga. and in 1972 she moved to Tallahassee, Fla. with her husband and son, where she resumed her teaching career.

A skilled writer and storyteller, JoAnn delighted students with fables and tales from her small town upbringing. Teaching and serving others was the passion of her life. She retired from teaching in 2002. In later years, JoAnn maintained correspondence with past students and took great pride in their accomplishments and achievements, as many students credited her for starting them on their paths to success.

JoAnn's lifelong interest in the workings of government led her to become influential on educational issues in Florida state politics. She rose to prominence as a Florida State Republican Committeewoman and was elected as a National Delegate for two presidential conventions. Her wit and influence were instrumental in helping to draft and later nominate the future President of the United States, Ronald Reagan.

JoAnn is survived by her son Tommy Shannon Walker of Grand Rapids, Mich.; two sisters, Nickie Grout Brewer of Westlake and Gretchel Grout Ieyoub and husband Kalil Ieyoub of Lake Charles.

On Friday, April 5, 2019, a gathering of friends and family will be held at the United Methodist Church in Westlake with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a celebration of JoAnn's life from 7-8 p.m. Reverend Joy Comeaux and Oliver McGuire will lead the service. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer organization Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary