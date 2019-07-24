Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Cloar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Smith Cloar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Smith Cloar Obituary
Joanne Smith Cloar, 87, of Merryville, La., passed from this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Joanne loved her flowers and enjoyed gardening.
Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Jake Allen Cloar and Pam of Merryville, La.; daughter-in-law, Griselda Cloar of the Dominican Republic and Merryville, La.; special nieces, Paula Benefiel and Diane Green, both of Marshall County, Ky.; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Cloar; sons, John Carl Cloar and Thomas Martin Cloar; parents, Jake and Winnie Cloar; sisters, Margie Henson and Sherry Turnbow.
A special private family graveside service will be scheduled at a later date at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Ky.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now