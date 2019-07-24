|
Joanne Smith Cloar, 87, of Merryville, La., passed from this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Joanne loved her flowers and enjoyed gardening.
Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Jake Allen Cloar and Pam of Merryville, La.; daughter-in-law, Griselda Cloar of the Dominican Republic and Merryville, La.; special nieces, Paula Benefiel and Diane Green, both of Marshall County, Ky.; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Cloar; sons, John Carl Cloar and Thomas Martin Cloar; parents, Jake and Winnie Cloar; sisters, Margie Henson and Sherry Turnbow.
A special private family graveside service will be scheduled at a later date at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Ky.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on July 24, 2019