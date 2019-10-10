|
Jody Allen Parker, 64, of Lake Charles, passed away at 9:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in a Lafayette hospital.
Jody was born on April 14, 1955, in Kinder and attended Reeves High School. He was a Paramedic and traveled around the states working in various cities until settling in the Lake Charles area.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Jody will be remembered as a simple man who loved his family and helping people.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Bridgett Chambers (Mark Jordan) of Provencal, Steven Chambers (Amy) of Lake Charles, Jody Parker II (Kimberly) of Sulphur, Troy Parker of Lake Charles, Donald Main (Kendra) of Gonzales, and Darrell Main (Shelly) of Ragley; sister, Lynda Parker Pourteau (James) of Sulphur; and twelve grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved fur baby, Zoe.
He was preceded in death by his loved and treasured wife, Bonnie Parker; parents, Joe L. Parker and Ruth and Troy Armstrong; a brother, Robert Parker; and a grandson, Reid William Main.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Kay Hebert will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Oct. 10, 2019