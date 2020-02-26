|
Jody Arcade Deshotel, 48, of Lake Charles, La. passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at a local hospital. Mr. Deshotel was born on Oct. 13, 1971 in Lake Charles, La. to Beryl and Dallas Deshotel.
Jody lived all his life in Lake Charles, where he worked as a carpenter. He built houses, but especially loved building cabinets. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father who adored his family. He always put family first. He loved being around people, and helping wherever and whenever he was able. He enjoyed country music, and cooking. He was a faithful member of The River Church, where he was an usher for the last seven years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 29 years, Rebecca "Becky" Deshotel; and his sons, Luke and Blake Deshotel. He was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Phillip and Gregory Deshotel.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at The River Church, located at 5654 Gerstner Memorial Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70607. Pastors Elizabeth and Kevin Burns will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
