Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Jody Deshotel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The River Church
5654 Gerstner Memorial Drive
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
The River Church
5654 Gerstner Memorial Drive
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jody Deshotel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jody Arcade Deshotel


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jody Arcade Deshotel Obituary
Jody Arcade Deshotel, 48, of Lake Charles, La. passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at a local hospital. Mr. Deshotel was born on Oct. 13, 1971 in Lake Charles, La. to Beryl and Dallas Deshotel.
Jody lived all his life in Lake Charles, where he worked as a carpenter. He built houses, but especially loved building cabinets. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father who adored his family. He always put family first. He loved being around people, and helping wherever and whenever he was able. He enjoyed country music, and cooking. He was a faithful member of The River Church, where he was an usher for the last seven years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 29 years, Rebecca "Becky" Deshotel; and his sons, Luke and Blake Deshotel. He was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Phillip and Gregory Deshotel.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at The River Church, located at 5654 Gerstner Memorial Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70607. Pastors Elizabeth and Kevin Burns will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jody's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -