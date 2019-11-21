|
Joe E. Stacey, 87, of Lake Charles passed away at Harbor Hospice surrounded by his family on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1932, to Burley and Birdie Stacey in Chesnee, S.C. He served in the Air Force for twenty-two years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He was very proud of his military career, during which he was able to travel throughout the world with his beloved family. He traveled to many places including, Germany, the Philippines, Alaska, Michigan, Minnesota, Maine and Oklahoma before retiring in Louisiana. After finishing his military service he worked for Guth Dairy, maintaining the truck fleet for many years.
Joe was known affectionately as "Poppy" to his grandchildren, and great grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed barbecuing, fishing, and watching McNeese, LSU and especially New Orleans Saints football.
Those left to cherish his memory include his two daughters, Pamela Quebodeaux (Patrick) of Westlake, La., and Karen Wilson (Shelby) of The Villages, Fla.; grandchildren, Jeremy Quebodeaux, Erin Barber, Jessica Quebodeaux, Kari O'Quinn, and Melody Warren; great grandchildren, Kennadee, Jackson, Aislinn, Lily, Aidan, Jace, Ava, Jett, Joel and Carter; and three nephews, Bryan, Dale, and Danny Hines.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 67 years, Vella Babineaux Stacey; one daughter, Lisa Bonvillain Boerman; a sister, Janette Hines; and his nephew, Keith Hines.
His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Tim Robles will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home, and will continue from 9 a.m. until the start of the service Saturday, Nov. 23. Cremation will be entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Nov. 21, 2019