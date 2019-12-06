|
|
JoeBelle Laningham 97, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, in Huntington, Texas.
JoeBelle was born on Feb. 16, 1922, in Minden, La., to Joseph and Virginia McDonald. She enjoyed being involved with campers on a mission with the Baptist Church. Mrs. Laningham enjoyed the outdoors with her husband hunting for arrow heads, old bottles and camping.
Mrs. Laningham is survived by her four children, Clarence Walter Laningham and wife Sherry of Cummings, Ga., Joel Mark Laningham of Etoile, Texas, Jeanne Johnson and husband Ronny of Etoile, Texas, and Sandra K. Pressler and husband Johnny of Drippings, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Clarence W. Laningham; and her parents.
Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will begin from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from noon until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at Old Ritchie Cemetery. Pastor Tom Bruce will officiate services.
Published in American Press on Dec. 6, 2019