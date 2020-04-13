|
|
Joel grew up in Sulphur and passed away in Colorado Springs, Colo. He had an abiding love for his cat, Captain Kirk, international soccer, and all his Marvel heroes and villains. He is survived by his three brothers, Jim Pousson, Michael Pousson,and John Pousson; his two sisters, Connie Campise Browning and Tesa Pousson Pace.
Preceding him in death are his mother and stepfather, Jacqueline and Noonzie Campise. Condolences and sentiments can be sent to Tesa at [email protected] and she will share them with Joel's family.
Published in American Press on Apr. 15, 2020