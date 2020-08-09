1/1
Joel Melvin "LaLew" Kyle
1937 - 2020
Joel Melvin "LaLew" Kyle, 83, of Sulphur, La passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in a local care facility. LaLew was born on July 1, 1937 in Sulphur to Ethridge and Elsie Kyle. LaLew enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on his son's dirt track race cars, and carpentry. He was a pipeline welder all his life. LaLew loved his family and had a deep love for our Lord.
LaLew is survived by his children, Melvin "Pos" Kyle and wife Cherie, Jeron "Kookie" Kyle and wife JoAnn and Jody Kyle and wife Rhonda; his grandchildren, Colby Kyle, Scott Kyle, Nick Kyle, Josey Kyle, Mandy Kyle and Courtney Miller; 9 great grandchildren; his mother, Elsie Bruce; and two siblings, Larry Kyle and Anna "Butchie" Armstrong and husband Lloyd. He was preceded in death by one child, Loree Lynn "Tater" Kyle; mother of his children, Barbara "Bobbie" Suire; his father, Ethridge Marvin Kyle; and his stepmother, Mary Mable Kyle.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private.
Special thanks to those who gave special care at Davita and Holly Hill nursing home.

Published in American Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Memories & Condolences
