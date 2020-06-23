Joellen Marie Lee
1947 - 2020
Joellen Marie Lee, 72, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in a local care facility. She was born on July 9, 1947, in New Orleans, La., to Paul and Lois Cognevich Lee. She was the second of three daughters, all known for their kind and generous spirits. Joellen grew up "down the road" in Nairn, La., and graduated from Buras High School where she met and eventually married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Michael Kudla. She started college at Dominican College in New Orleans and finished at LSU with a degree in Home Economics. Joellen was a member of Tri Delta Sorority.
She moved to Lake Charles in 1977 and was active in many civic organizations, including the Junior League, the Krewe of Mystique and served as the president of the Calcasieu Parish Medical Society Alliance from 1985 - 1986. She was creative, an excellent interior designer and a fantastic cook. In 1996, Joellen moved to the French Quarter and loved walking through the Quarter and Audubon Park. She will be remembered for her grace, attentiveness and occasional wit.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children and their families, Jeffrey Michael Kudla and wife Carrie Shepherd Kudla, Colleen Kudla Arceneaux and husband Alex Ryan Arceneaux; four grandchildren, Mia Louise Kudla, Jeffrey Leo Kudla, Owen Lee Arceneaux and Miles Michael Arceneaux; two sisters, Jane Lee Broussard and Janet Lee Vullo.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A memorial service in Plaquemines Parish is being planned for a later date.

Published in American Press on Jun. 23, 2020.
