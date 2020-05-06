JoEtta F. Whiddon
1937 - 2020
JoEtta F. Whiddon, 83, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in DeRidder, La., surrounded by her loving children. JoEtta, the daughter of Leonard and Nona (Stansbury) Falke, was born on April 9, 1937, in Gueydan, La.
Due to health restrictions in effect because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, La., with the Rev. JR Moreno officiating, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
JoEtta worked as a nurse for 35 years in the medical field, 14 of those years with Dr. Thomas Griffin. She helped many with medical questions from her home and by phone calls. She never met a stranger. She adored her children and grandchildren. She will be missed tremendously by family, friends, and loved ones.
Family left to cherish her memory are her children, Bud Navarre (Teresa) of Lake Charles, La., Dwayne Navarre (Debbie) of Sulphur, La., Chrisy Jones (Charles) of DeRidder, La., Cathy Moreno (JR) of Hemphill, Texas, Pat Firmin (Connie) of Ocean Springs, Miss.; brother, Larry Falke (Penny) of Denham Springs, La.; sister, Phillis McMullen (Bo) of Crowley, La.; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her three husbands, Harry Navarre, Buddy Firmin, Johnny Whiddon; parents, Leonard and Nona Falke; one sister; two brothers; two grandchildren; and two stepsons.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Graveside service
Beauregard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
My heart goes out to all the family. JoEtta kept in touch with me and the well being of her grandson Joel for a very long time. She taught me how to make the best gumbo ever and what a rue was. She will be truly missed.
Andrea Truelove
Family
May 4, 2020
I love you Aunt Jo and I'm so happy you are finally living a renewed and whole life again. I will pray for your family that their pain and sorrows will be minimal during your absence. Love to everyone, everyday for the rest of the days of my life.
Connie Falke
Family
May 4, 2020
Bud & Teresa, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers.
Brenda Wilkinson
Friend
May 4, 2020
She was family and it was a privilege and pleasure to love and care for her. I know she is dancing away. Love you and youll be missed. Loved all her stories of her life and her wonderful kids.
Tina Adams
Friend
May 4, 2020
Prayers for her family.. She will be missed by so many
Byron and Linda Christian
Friend
May 4, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Shirley & Jim Loden
Friend
May 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you as a family. Your mother was a very special person to me she will always be remembered with love. May you feel Gods nearness during this time.
Verna Scihmidt
Friend
May 4, 2020
I loved this lady! She was so special, kind, and loving. God Bless all of you!
Phyllis McBride
Friend
May 4, 2020
Cathy and Christy,I'm so sorry for your lost. Love Ms Joe and she will be missed. Love y'all ❣
Terrell Bailey
Classmate
