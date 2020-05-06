JoEtta F. Whiddon, 83, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in DeRidder, La., surrounded by her loving children. JoEtta, the daughter of Leonard and Nona (Stansbury) Falke, was born on April 9, 1937, in Gueydan, La.

Due to health restrictions in effect because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, La., with the Rev. JR Moreno officiating, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.

JoEtta worked as a nurse for 35 years in the medical field, 14 of those years with Dr. Thomas Griffin. She helped many with medical questions from her home and by phone calls. She never met a stranger. She adored her children and grandchildren. She will be missed tremendously by family, friends, and loved ones.

Family left to cherish her memory are her children, Bud Navarre (Teresa) of Lake Charles, La., Dwayne Navarre (Debbie) of Sulphur, La., Chrisy Jones (Charles) of DeRidder, La., Cathy Moreno (JR) of Hemphill, Texas, Pat Firmin (Connie) of Ocean Springs, Miss.; brother, Larry Falke (Penny) of Denham Springs, La.; sister, Phillis McMullen (Bo) of Crowley, La.; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her three husbands, Harry Navarre, Buddy Firmin, Johnny Whiddon; parents, Leonard and Nona Falke; one sister; two brothers; two grandchildren; and two stepsons.

