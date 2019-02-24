Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan Street
Lake Charles, LA
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan Street
Lake Charles, LA
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan Street
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan Street
Lake Charles, LA
John Allen Hart III Obituary
John Allen Hart III, 80, of Lake Charles, La., passed away Friday Feb. 22, 2019.
John was a native of Beaumont, Texas, and a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He is a United States Marine Veteran and graduated from LSU with a degree in Chemical Engineering. John worked for PPG Industries for 52 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Hart; daughters, Dorothy Domingue and husband Dean, and Tracy Hart, all of Lake Charles; son Wayne Guidry and wife, Jada of Moss Bluff; four grandchildren; and four grand-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Hixson Funeral Home Chapel, 3001 Ryan Street, Lake Charles. Burial for John will follow at Prien Memorial Park, 2220 Country Club Road, Lake Charles. Deacon Harold Nixon will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m., and will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Published in American Press on Feb. 24, 2019
