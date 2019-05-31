John Arthur "Tubby" Broussard, 66, died at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Lake Charles, La.

As a young boy, Tubby, attended Sacred Heart Elementary and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he often served as an altar boy during Masses. He also attended Washington High School and later obtained his GED and began working at a young age. He worked as a manager at Church's Fried Chicken. In his early 20s, he married Jo Ann Green and to this union two children were born. He was a consistently hard worker with a variety of skills. These skills often led him to work as a truck driver. He has worked for Borden's Milk Company, Superior Steele Supply, Waste Management, Guth Dairy Milk, Freshko to name a few. He also worked at Holly Hill, High Hope and Rosewood Nursing Home. His last place of employment prior to his illness was at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Tubby enjoyed his time with his family. He and his son were avid WWF and Animal Planet viewers. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and was a former member of the Free Spirit Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed also riding around in his black and gold Malibu. He was often seen riding around with Nixon, his dog. He loved listening to his R&B music and thought highly of his dancing skills. He was an avid player of pranks and practical jokes. He had a beautiful smile that would light up any dark room.

Those left to cherish Tubby's memory are his mother, Lillian Brisco Broussard; one daughter, Jeannine Broussard; and one son, Raymond Broussard; nine grandchildren, Tre'Vian and Tommia Wolfe, Ja'Lia Broussard, Rayonna, LaNaya, JaNaya, Regan, Raymond Jr. and JaBraylon Broussard; three sisters, Virginia Broussard and Loria (Hubert) Broussard-Keys, all of Lake Charles, and sister, Lois Broussard of Houston, Texas; two nephews, Jamerson (Nicole) Rougeau of Lafayette, La., and Damien Hilliard of Lake Charles, La.; and nine great-nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Draylon, Danaisa, Aliyah, Brielle, Madison and Avery; one godson, Winston Leger Jr. and a host of relatives and friends. Tubby was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Broussard Sr.; and brother, Isaac "Ike" Broussard Jr.; his godparents, Martha Broussard and James "Jimmy" Eaglin.

The family will welcome family and friends at Combre Funeral Home for visitation on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. A Catholic Mass will follow at noon at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Lake Charles under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.