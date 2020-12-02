1/1
John Aubrey Foreman Sr
1941 - 2020
John Aubrey Foreman Sr., 79, of Lake Charles, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Opelousas, La.
Mr. Foreman was a 1959 graduate of LaGrange High School and retired from Vista Chemical. He enjoyed fishing, dancing to Cajun French music and was a member of the CFMA for many years. He was often the life of the party with a welcoming, friendly spirit that brightened the room and brought smiles to those around him. Mr. Foreman will be remembered for his kind, caring heart and his love and devotion to his family.
He leaves to honor his memory, three children, Sheila Foreman of Lake Charles, John Foreman, Jr. Ret. TSgt, AF (Song) of San Antonio, Texas, and Angie Granger (Derrick) of Lake Charles; five grandchildren, Jennifer Drummond (David) of Hattiesburg, Miss., Ashley Hackler (Ryan) of Sulphur, Brittany Granger of Hattiesburg, Miss., Cassondra Foreman of San Antonio, Texas, and Susanna Foreman of San Marcos, Texas; five great grandchildren, Kaylee, Kamree and Kole Drummond, Wyatt and Ava Hackler, and his dear friend and dance partner, Jane Newman of Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Blanche Logue Foreman; his parents, John Elridge Foreman and Doveda Hoffpauir Foreman; one brother and six sisters.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at University Baptist Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Reverend Phil Carpenter will officiate. Interment will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation Friday will be from 1:30 PM until the time of service in the church.
In accordance with state regulations, attendees for visitation and services are respectfully asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Published in American Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
DEC
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
University Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
December 1, 2020
So sorry for the family’s loss . Was a very kind man .
Brenda Oquain
Friend
December 1, 2020
Always had a smile, love to dance and was always concern about his family and friends. He was a great man with a big heart. Miss you Mr.John
Rhonda Istre
Friend
December 1, 2020
Praying for the Family
I know he'll be missed by all!!
Mary David
Friend
November 30, 2020
Angie, I am so sorry to hear this. You are all in my prayers.
Laura Slayton
Family
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
Joyce Clarke
November 30, 2020
John was a fun loving, kind, thoughtful man. Never met anyone who did not love John. He was a person who was always there if or when he was needed for the smallest of things, always a joy to be around. He and Blanche were both special people and a favorite of many cousins. We will miss his humor and his smile.
Vi, Linzy, Bo and Sharon Evans
Family
November 29, 2020
SORRY WE CAN'T MAKE IT, BUTOUR PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU/
JAMES RYDER
November 28, 2020
He was a good man, I know he will be missed.
Calvin Toups
