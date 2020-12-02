John Aubrey Foreman Sr., 79, of Lake Charles, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Opelousas, La.

Mr. Foreman was a 1959 graduate of LaGrange High School and retired from Vista Chemical. He enjoyed fishing, dancing to Cajun French music and was a member of the CFMA for many years. He was often the life of the party with a welcoming, friendly spirit that brightened the room and brought smiles to those around him. Mr. Foreman will be remembered for his kind, caring heart and his love and devotion to his family.

He leaves to honor his memory, three children, Sheila Foreman of Lake Charles, John Foreman, Jr. Ret. TSgt, AF (Song) of San Antonio, Texas, and Angie Granger (Derrick) of Lake Charles; five grandchildren, Jennifer Drummond (David) of Hattiesburg, Miss., Ashley Hackler (Ryan) of Sulphur, Brittany Granger of Hattiesburg, Miss., Cassondra Foreman of San Antonio, Texas, and Susanna Foreman of San Marcos, Texas; five great grandchildren, Kaylee, Kamree and Kole Drummond, Wyatt and Ava Hackler, and his dear friend and dance partner, Jane Newman of Lake Charles.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Blanche Logue Foreman; his parents, John Elridge Foreman and Doveda Hoffpauir Foreman; one brother and six sisters.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at University Baptist Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Reverend Phil Carpenter will officiate. Interment will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation Friday will be from 1:30 PM until the time of service in the church.

In accordance with state regulations, attendees for visitation and services are respectfully asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

