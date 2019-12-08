|
|
John Austin Bartley, 92, of Sulphur, Louisiana went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. John was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Haughton, La.
John proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the USS Randall. Following his service to his country John began his 35-year career with Cities Service Oil Company retiring after 35 years service. During his 35 years with Cities Service he served numerous years as the President for the Family Social Activities through the years. He was always involved with his kids as coach and mentor for all their activities. Not one to sit still long and always wanting to serve he began a new career as a Bailiff and Court Security with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office for the next 20+ years. John loved this job more than anything as he was always interacting with the public and giving support for families in need. His church was always an important part of his life and he was always available to cook, clean or pray for all functions to help support the church and community.
He was preceded in death by wife of 68 years, Patsy Jean Price Bartley; daughter, Patsy Ann Bartley Cole; parents, Joe and Minnie Bartley; four brothers, Eldridge, Joe Leslie "J.L.", Leon and Ray Bartle; and a sister, Viola Bartley.
Those left to cherish his memory are daughter, Sheila Dianne Kratzer and husband, Gary of Sulphur; son, Richard Sterling Bartley and wife, Kim of Sulphur; seven grandchildren, Chuck Cole, Kimberly Dupree, Mark and Matthew Kratzer, Brooke Jeter, Jessica Hayes and Michael Bartley; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Gary Evers officiating. Burial will follow Tuesday afternoon in Centuries Memorial Park Cemetery in Shreveport, La., with Rev. Leslie Bartley officiating.
Published in American Press on Dec. 8, 2019