John "Floyd" Baccigalopi at the age of 97 went home peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family and friends. Floyd was born on January 9, 1922 to August and Eugenie (Montie) Baccigalopi in Creole, La., where he lived most of his life. He graduated from Creole High School (Chenier Business & Radio School), enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and was assigned to Bombing Squadron VP111 where he served as a radioman during the European-African Middle East and the Asia Pacific Theatres of Operations in England, North Africa, Marianas, Dutch East Indies and the Philippine Islands. After returning from the service, he went to work for Cities Service Refinery in Lake Charles where he retired after 35 years to become a full-time cattleman, saddle maker and community service volunteer.

Cattle ranching was the love of his life, being one of the last of the original "Creole Cowboys" of the era when vast herds were driven to Summer and Winter Ranges. Some of his greater times were spent in his saddle shop that he opened in 1952 building and repairing most of the original saddles for cattleman in Southwest Louisiana. His saddle shop was known for its gathering of cowboys telling their stories of cattle working and drives of which Floyd enjoyed sharing some of his own humorous stories of cattle ranching with family and friends on the Front Ridge and Sea Marsh.

Floyd was a man of Catholic faith, prior to Hurricane Rita; he was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Creole serving on the parish council, trustee, and usher. Upon moving to higher ground in Holmwood, Louisiana he attended Saint John Vianney Catholic Church. He was a member of the Cameron Parish Farm Bureau, Lifetime member of the Louisiana Cattleman's Association, Cameron Parish Cattleman's Association, Knights of Columbus and lifetime member of Doxey-Vincent VFW Post 10019.

Mr. Baccigalopi was the last surviving grandchild of Cameron Parish Pioneers Bartholomie and Emma Richard Baccigalopi that settled in Chenier Perdue in about 1848. He is survived by his four sons, Ted (Marcella) Baccigalopi of Huffman, Texas, Gary (Janna) of Sweetlake, La., Glenn (Gina) of Iowa, and Eric Baccigalopi of Grand Chenier. Seven Grandchildren Michael (Jenn Hill) Baccigalopi, Christian (Amber) Baccigalopi, Toni (Cody) Sibille, Shylyn (Trenton) LaBove, Chelse' (Dustin) Willis, Dakota (Taylor Whittle) Baccigalopi, Katrina LeJeune, Fifteen Great-Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Preceding him in death, his loving wife of 66 years, Earline Eagleson Baccigalopi; his parents; two brothers, Joseph "Jim" and Enes Baccigalopi; five sisters, Emma LeBouef, Wilma Roberts, Lula Savoie, Ena Broussard, and Tavy Benoit.

A celebration of Floyd's life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Lake Charles. The Rev. Wayne LeBleu will officiate. He will be laid to rest in Grand Lake/Sweetlake Cemetery next to his beloved wife. Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Tuesday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles with a rosary held at 6 p.m. and will resume 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Floyd's family would like to extend special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Brenda, Mary, Calli, his in-home caregiver Peggy Arceneaux, family friends Shirley Bonsall, Vickie and Norbett Leonards and family and Mrs. Ester Harrington.

Pallbearers will be Jason Leonards, Michael Baccigalopi, Christian Baccigalopi, Dakota Baccigalopi, Cody Sibille, and Dustin Willis.