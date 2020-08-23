John "Tod" Baker, 34, of Lake Charles passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in his residence.
Tod was born on Aug. 5, 1986 in Lake Charles where he lived all his life. He attended Barbe High School and graduated in 2005 with honors. Following graduation, he attended LSU to study Biochemistry and entered the Upper Division Honors Program. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biochemistry in 2009, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude and received Upper Division Honors Distinction. Upon graduation from LSU, he attended Tulane Medical School, and completed the full didactic portion of the program. After successfully completing his initial Medical Boards, he deferred to continue a career in clinical medicine. He instead chose to focus on an advanced degree in Biochemistry, because of his passion for research. Tod returned to LSU and received his Master's in Biochemistry in 2018. While completing a rigorous Biochemistry program he also taught multiple sections of Biology at LSU. Also, during this time, Tod spent countless hours performing laboratory research, which resulted in the publication of his work in scientific journals. After the completion of his Master's degree he returned to Lake Charles and became an anatomy and chemistry instructor for Sowela Technical Institute, where he was teaching at the time of his passing.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Levia Hickman, paternal grandparents, Robert, Sr. and Virginia Baker, and an uncle, Tod Atkins Baker.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Mary and Bobby Baker, Jr. of Lake Charles; his brother, Robert Baker, III (Lisa) of Lancaster, Ny; and his nephews, Robert IV, Carson, Aiden, and Casey; aunt and uncle, Imogene Baker Konvalinka and John Konvalinka of Signal Mountain, Tenn.; uncle and aunt, John Fletcher Baker and Nan Baker of Baton Rouge, La; uncle Tony Hickman and aunt Jan Hickman of Houma, La; as well as numerous first cousins; and longtime companion and good friend, Stephanie Linares.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Harold Nixon will officiate. A private inurnment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will begin at noon on Tuesday until the start of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate
or a charity of your choice
.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.