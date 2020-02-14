|
John Barney "JB" Burns, 99, of Moss Bluff, La., passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Leesville, La., after a short illness. John was born on Jan. 19, 1921, in Leesville, La., to his parents J.W. and Minnie Bridges Burns.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in DeRidder, La., with the Rev. Lindsey Burns, the Rev. Skip Birtman officiating; visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service begins. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, DeRidder, La., under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
Through the years, John was faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church, Twelfth Street Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff and finally First Baptist Church of DeRidder. At the time of his passing, he was their oldest member. He was greatly respected in his community. John retired as a shift foreman in the refinery lab, after 36 years with Cit-Con Refinery in 1982. He was a veteran, having served in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946.
John was married to Ione Shirley Burns for 73 and half years. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his brother, Billy John Burns of Bossier City, La.; two sons, John B. (wife, Betty) Burns Jr. of Lecompte, La., and the Rev. Lindsey (wife Janet) Burns of DeRidder, La.; five grandchildren, Angie (husband Jason) Derrick, Brad (wife Felicia) Youngblood, Amy (husband Bryan "Skip") Birtman, Beth (husband Steven) Knapp and Rebecca (husband Kyle) Hogan; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. W. and Minnie Bridges Burns; his wife, Ione Shirley Burns; three sisters; and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask you donate to in his honor.
Published in American Press on Feb. 14, 2020