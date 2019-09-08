Home

Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lake Arthur Community Center
John Bennett Lapoint


1991 - 2019
John Bennett Lapoint Obituary
John Bennett Lapoint, 27, passed away Sept. 3, 2019, in Lafayette, La. John was born in Jennings, La. on Sept. 19, 1991, and was raised in Lake Arthur on Morgan Shores. John lived life to the fullest, loved deeply and never met a stranger. His broad smile, infectious laugh and witty sense of humor will forever be ingrained in the hearts of those who know and love him.
John attended Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School from Pre-K through 8th grade. He graduated with honors from Jennings High School where he played football and golf. John attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) and was one semester shy of graduating with a degree in petroleum engineering. John rigorously worked offshore as an A operator for Wood Group.
John is survived by his parents, Elizabeth (Cassidy) and Bennett Lapoint of Morgan Shores; his sister and greatest ally, Catherine Cade Lapoint of Austin, Texas; his maternal grandmother, Hannah "Didi" Cade Cassidy of Jennings, La.; paternal grandparents Hilda (Broussard) and John Edward "J.E." Lapoint; and a host of loving, supportive aunts, uncles and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Allen Walter Cassidy Sr.
John was an avid animal lover, especially his dogs. He is survived by his "fur family," Holly and Beau, and was preceded in death by his ever faithful and loving dog, Buddy.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Sept. 21st at the Lake Arthur Community Center from 10 a.m. until noon. The family of John Lapoint recognizes that drug addiction is a disease and hopes that those who know someone struggling with drug addiction will encourage recovery and reach out to them with love and concern.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in American Press on Sept. 8, 2019
