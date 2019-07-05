John C. "Junior" Henry, 84, was born June 8, 1935, in Port Barre, La., to the late Roosevelt Neville and Hattie Henry. A native of Port Barre, La., he resided in Lake Charles, La., where he was a retired employee of PPG Industries. He was a member of Throne of Grace Fellowship Church where he served as a board member and parking attendant.

He departed this life Friday, June 28, 2019, at 5:17 p.m. in his home surrounded by family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters, Cheryl Henry, Cynthia Henry Edwards and Kathy Henry; three sons, Mark Henry, Kevin (April) Henry and John C. (Jennifer) Henry Jr.; one brother, David Henry; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Henry; his parents, Roosevelt Neville and Hattie Henry; stepfather, Otis Richard; son, James Richard; two sisters, Pearl Edmund and Igatha Neal; two brothers, Lawrence Mallet and Joseph Scott; grandson, Cecil Todd Frank; and nephew, Hebert Bob.

His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Throne of Grace Fellowship Church. Pastor Wilton Red will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church. Published in American Press on July 5, 2019