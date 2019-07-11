|
|
John Charles Grindol, 71, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Sneedville, Tenn.
John was born on April 17, 1948, to Phayo "Bud" and Billie Grindol in Battle Creek, Mich.
John lived his life in Lake Charles where he graduated from LaGrange High School. He enrolled in McNeese State University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and received a Chemical Engineering degree. He worked as an engineer for 45 years at Firestone Polymers before retiring in 2013. John loved gardening, spending time with his family, and his dog "Miss Molly."
He is survived by his parents, Bud and Billie Grindol of Lake Charles; wife, Sharon of Sneedville Tenn.; son, John Gerad Grindol and wife Audra of Westlake; daughter, April Muth and husband Joey of Lake Charles; seven grandchildren, Peyton Grindol, Joseph C., Cameo, Cardegan, Addica, Adrian and Cwen Muth; brothers, Phillip Grindol and Stephen Grindol; and sister, Debra Porche.
A memorial service will be held on a later date.
Published in American Press on July 11, 2019