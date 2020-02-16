|
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church for John D. Istre, 83, of Gueydan, La on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Tuesday, Feb. 18th from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. with a rosary being recited at 9 a.m. by Jean Istre. John will be laid to rest in Gueydan Cemetery with Father Corey Campeaux officiating.
John was born in Gueydan, La on June 14, 1936 to Ellis Istre and Lorena Pego Istre. John was called to his heavenly Father on Feb. 12, 2020. John loved being outdoors. He worked as a Wildlife and Fisheries Agent until retiring. John loved taking care of his cattle and horses, as well as being on the farm. He was a kind and loving man who was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
John is survived by his wife, Jean Istre of Gueydan, La; his four sons, Kim Istre (Sherri) of Gueydan, La, John "Boo" Istre of Gueydan, LA, Brian "Yogi" Istre (Donna) of Gueydan, La, Lorne Istre (Angela) of Plainview, IL; his fifteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; his two sisters, Joettea Istre of Gueydan, La, Linda Monceaux of Gueydan, La
John is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Lorena Istre; his step son, Robert Ortego.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 16, 2020