Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
John Hollier
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
More Obituaries for John Hollier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David Rene Hollier


1942 - 2019
John David Rene Hollier Obituary
John David Rene Hollier, 76, passed away on April 15, 2019, at a local hospital.
After high school John served his country in the U.S. Air Force in two tours in Vietnam. He the worked as an Air Traffic Controller for the Federal Aviation Administration in Austin, Texas, and then worked O'Rourke Bros. Distributors in Orlando, Fla. John was a professional photographer and a genealogist. In his free time, he enjoyed cheering for the New Orleans Saints.
He is survived by his brother, Felix Mike Hollier; eighteen nieces and nephews, Joan Freeman Barry, Chris Freeman, Cathy Freeman, Fran Grothaus, Paul Freeman, Susan Massey, Mike Freeman, Mimi Holt, Judy Gorham, Claire Freeman, Tommy Littleton, Mike Littleton, Greg Littleton, Becky DeCarlo, Tony Littleton, Lisa Dietz, Philip Kravchuk, and Alan Tennille; brother-in-law, Richard Tennille; and numerous great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rene and Bernadette Hollier; and four sisters, Verna Freeman, Ethelene Kravchuk, Madeline Littleton, and Lillian Tennille.
A funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday, April 22, 2019, at noon. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Parochial Vicar Trey Ange will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a rosary at 11:30 a.m.
Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2019
