|
|
John David Tousaint Sr., was born on Sept. 21,1956, in Lake Charles, La., to the union of Mr. and Mrs. Gus and Mary Eva Pete Tousaint. He was the oldest of four siblings. On May 28, 1982, he was united in holy matrimony to Loretta Faye Paul, and to this union two children were born.
He attended LaGrange Middle and was a graduate of LaGrange Sr. High. He was a retired longshoreman of 47 years of service. He was a member of the International Longshoremen Association Local 2047. John accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age and was a devoted and faithful member of Zion Temple Baptist Church until his death. He was an active member of the choir where he often led songs. On the evening of Jan. 31, 2020, John was called home to glory.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Mary Tousaint; one sister, Bridgette Arlette Tousaint-Williams; and one son, Marcus Tousaint.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 37 years, Loretta Paul Tousaint; one son, John (Shequetta) Tousaint; one daughter, Krystal Chae Tousaint; two granddaughters, A'Mari and Ciara Tousaint; two sisters, Ora "Suezie" Pappion and Patricia (Elliot) Bushnell, all of Lake Charles, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, relatives and friends.
Service will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at New Covenant Faith Baptist Church. Viewing will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Service will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 7, 2020