John Leslie Dupuis, 86, of Sulphur, La., died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in a local care facility.

John was born on July 19, 1932, in Ruth, La., to Adolph and Yolande Dupuis. He enjoyed gardening and being around friends especially his dear friend, Ed Holmes and wife Catherine. John proudly served our country all over the world from January of 1954 until retiring in 1979 from the U.S. Army. He graduated from Sulphur High School Class of 1952, during his years of school he was active in F.F.A., F.B.A., and member of the first year of Sulphur High School Rodeo Team. John was also a member of the Sulphur Armed Forces Committee with Chairman Chris Duncan and Founding member Harry Montgomery since 2008.

Survivors include his two siblings, Emery Dupuis and wife Cherie of New Orleans, La., and Connie Romero and husband Jerry of San Marcos, Texas; nieces and nephews, Monique Romero Green and husband Cecil, Denise Schroeder and husband Scott, Alison Alexander, Michael Wayne Alexander, Gene Dupuis, David Dupuis and wife Shelley; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Yolande "Cookie" Alexander and V.J. Dupuis.

Funeral service and military honors will be at 10 a.m. at Johnson Robison Funeral Home Thursday, July 18, 2019. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Johnson Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Bernard Cemetery # 2 in Breaux Bridge, La. Graveside Committal will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the cemetery. Published in American Press on July 16, 2019