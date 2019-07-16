Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Bernard Cemetery # 2
Breaux Bridge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dupuis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dupuis


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Dupuis Obituary
John Leslie Dupuis, 86, of Sulphur, La., died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in a local care facility.
John was born on July 19, 1932, in Ruth, La., to Adolph and Yolande Dupuis. He enjoyed gardening and being around friends especially his dear friend, Ed Holmes and wife Catherine. John proudly served our country all over the world from January of 1954 until retiring in 1979 from the U.S. Army. He graduated from Sulphur High School Class of 1952, during his years of school he was active in F.F.A., F.B.A., and member of the first year of Sulphur High School Rodeo Team. John was also a member of the Sulphur Armed Forces Committee with Chairman Chris Duncan and Founding member Harry Montgomery since 2008.
Survivors include his two siblings, Emery Dupuis and wife Cherie of New Orleans, La., and Connie Romero and husband Jerry of San Marcos, Texas; nieces and nephews, Monique Romero Green and husband Cecil, Denise Schroeder and husband Scott, Alison Alexander, Michael Wayne Alexander, Gene Dupuis, David Dupuis and wife Shelley; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Yolande "Cookie" Alexander and V.J. Dupuis.
Funeral service and military honors will be at 10 a.m. at Johnson Robison Funeral Home Thursday, July 18, 2019. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Johnson Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be at St. Bernard Cemetery # 2 in Breaux Bridge, La. Graveside Committal will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the cemetery.
Published in American Press on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now