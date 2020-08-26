John Durio Sr., 81, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

He was born in Elton, La., to Homer Durio and Della Boone on Dec. 8,1938. He married his life-long partner, Margaret Durio on Nov. 22, 1958, in Iota, La. John and Margaret shared 61 years of wonderful marriage.

I could never describe in words the place in my heart that my grandfather holds. I see my grandfather in everything I do. I always have. Every time I pick up a tool, every time I watch a bird, every time I read a book, and now when I see my babies laughing. He is always there. He always will be.

John Durio Sr. was the epitome of a Cajun man as defined by four key qualities: hardworking, French speaking, loving, and stubborn. One of 10 children, John's early years were spent working the rice and cotton fields of South Louisiana. Later his career progressed as a skilled craftsman in the shipbuilding industry. Talents as a fitter and carpenter were developed on long summer days and in brisk winter breezes on top of rusty bulkheads with push-boats laid up for overhauls. John labored with conviction to the completion of the task at hand regardless of the circumstance. There were no books on "how to be a hard worker" or life coaches to explain dedication. With John Durio Sr, it was just expected. The marine industry remembered John Durio Senior's work ethic, long after he left. His work in the marine industry also imparted a great deal of character to his life as our careers often do. To the very end John was endowed with intriguing stories from the shipyards of times past...and sometimes a naughty joke or two. Talent and conviction alike manifested across every fiber of his soul and thus his legacy lives on through the example he set for his children and grandchildren to follow. His greatest accomplishments were not measured in individual accolades, promotions, or awards. Johns accomplishments were measured by the roof over his family's head and the food on the table. The intangible qualities developed through a hard-learned career would be honed in life to further serve his family, friends, and acquaintances. This is the humbleness that defines Cajun culture.

History remembers war heroes, explorers, leaders of countries, and the glamorous sorts. John Durio was none of those things. John will not be remembered through metals or trophies. In true Cajun fashion we will remember Paw Paw through handpicked oranges, the sweet smell of cedar, and, at least for three boys, a bucket full of shiners. Johns life was a life of giving. Countless families have been blessed with handcrafted rocking horses and cedar chests. Heirlooms delivered from arthritis-stricken hands, and all the compassion he could muster. Even more will remember lawn chairs behind the chain link fence of every little league game or a seat in the bleachers for every event involving his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Or perhaps you will remember a conversation with a man that always showed a genuine interest in the life of others. Conversations about your family, your job, where you were from or where you were going. These were all topics worthy of his attention…after all, any good Cajun should be the exceptional conversationalist. Make no mistake, John Durio Seniors greatest gifts were not the things he made or grew. It was not his rough laugh or aging stories. Johns true gift he shared with all of us…was his time. John Durio's rocking horses, his fishing trips, his oranges, his presence, and his conversations were all gifts of time. His time, for which he required nothing in return. This is the most treasured lesson to be remembered. Time is the more precious than gold or silver. Time is sweeter than any fruit and just as fleeting. Our time is finite. Our time, it would seem, is something to be cherished. And should we all be so blessed to share with our own families and friends, even a measure of the time John shared with his…then perhaps we can all count ourselves worthy Cajuns too.

Maw Maw, we are left with your time as our treasure now. The beautiful life you shared with Paw Paw only makes it more precious and more cherished. These rough notes could never tell your tale with the admiration and reverence it deserves. What a wonderful life you shared. May we all be so lucky. You have so much love left to give to your family. We love you.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Pousson Durio of Vinton; his sons, John Durio, Jr. of Lake Charles; and Justin Durio and wife, Dana of Moss Bluff; his brother, Neville Reed and wife, Ellen of Little Cypress, Texas; his grandchildren Derek Durio and wife, Abbie, Cody Durio and wife, Lindsey, Cade Durio and wife, Amber, Luci Durio, Johnna Smith and husband, Dakota, and Brittany Bercier and husband, Chris; and 11 great-grandchildren and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Francis Durio, Joseph Durio, Claude Durio, Fernest "Papoose" Reed, Robert Barnes, Leola Barnett, Effie McClelland, and Mary Mae Fontenot.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Rev. Carlos Garcia will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store