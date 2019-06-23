|
IOWA - John E. "Johnny" Mouton Jr., born March 21, 1968, in New Iberia, son of John E. Mouton Sr. and Connie Hungerford Mouton, passed away in a local care center Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 51.
Johnny was a graduate of Lake Charles High and worked as a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. He loved playing music and riding his motorcycle.
Johnny is survived by his parents, John and Connie Mouton Sr., of Iowa; children, John Alexander Mouton of Iowa; Amanda Patricia Mouton of New Orleans; and brother, Scott Allen Mouton (Kim) of Iowa. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raoul P. and Aline Mouton; maternal grandparents, Jr. and Louella Hungerford; and his beloved aunt, Pat Perry.
Memorial services are from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Published in American Press on June 23, 2019