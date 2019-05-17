It is with heavy hearts that the family of John E. Ortego Jr. announces his passing on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by family at the age of 84. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Elton. Burial will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum in Basile with the Rev. Jose Vattakunnel, Celebrant, and the Rev. Marshall Boulet, Con-Celebrant.

John, also known as Junior, proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He farmed for over 30 years and was an avid carpenter and master of everything. One of his greatest joys was building wood crafts, trinkets, and toys for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. John was also a very excellent vegetable gardener and loved to spend time in his shop. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, and will be missed dearly by his wife and high school sweetheart of 64 years, Hilda Klumpp Ortego of Elton; daughters, Cheryl Lynn Fuselier and husband, Rickey of Elton, and Kathryn Renee Kyle and husband, L.E. of Moss Bluff; brother, Robert Ortego and wife, Pat of Lake Charles; sister, Linda Italiano and husband, Nunzio of New Jersey; six grandchildren, Brad Durio and wife, Kelly of Lake Charles, Kaylyn Durio and fiancé, Blair Fontenot of Kinder, Trevor Kyle and wife, Jeanette of Lake Charles, Devon Sonnier and husband, David of Baytown, TX, Amanda Trahan and husband, Ryan of Evangeline, and David Ortego of Lake Charles; ten great grandchildren and one on the way; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, John David Ortego; and parents, John and Essie Mae McGee Ortego Sr.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of services. Deacon Mike Guillory will recite a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements. Published in American Press on May 17, 2019