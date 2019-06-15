John Edward Perry Sr., 78, passed away, Friday, June 14, 2019, following a lengthy illness at his residence.

Mr. Perry was born in Merryville, La., to Willis Cleveland and Lovenia Gidney Perry. Mr. Perry was a 1960 graduate of Iowa High School. He served his country in the U. S. Army from 1960 through 1963. He worked for Calcasieu Marine National Bank, National Bank of Commerce and Cameron State Bank, retiring in 2000 as Branch Manager. He was a faithful member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his faithful wife of 55 years, Patricia Daley Perry; one son, John E. Perry Jr. and wife Stacy of Sulphur; one daughter, Tamara Landry and husband Terry of Katy, Texas; two brothers, Charles Perry and wife Barbara of Iowa, La., and Jerry Perry of Moss Bluff; and four grandchildren, T.J. and Mary Kate Landry and Whitney and Jonathan Perry.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., with a Rosary being recited at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will continue from 9-10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church with Msgr. Danny Torres and Father Whitney Miller will officiate. Interment will be at Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate caregivers of their beloved husband and father.

Memorial donations may be made to , P. O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.