John Edward Shultz Jr., 84, of Sulphur, La., died at 6:46 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in a local care facility.

Mr. Shultz was born March 8, 1936 in Chambersburg, Pa., and was a 1955 graduated from Carlisle High School. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Mr. Schultz moved to the Lake Charles area in 1976 and retired from PPG, where he worked as a painter. He was a past member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Mr. Shultz enjoyed spending time with his friends and having a good time. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping and loved eating lobster and would eat anytime he could.

Mr. Shultz is survived by his daughters, Lea LeJeune and companion David Ashworth of Port Neches, Texas, and Dawn Gumm and husband Jesse Herrera of Angleton, Texas; sister, Patricia Lindsey and husband Richard of Carlisle, Pa.; lifelong friend, Paul Linsenbauch of Carlisle, Pa.; grandchildren, Angelina LeJeune, Dasia Phillips, Marsha Gumm, Joel Gumm Jr., Jered Herrera, Justin Herrera and Jennifer Herrera; and great-grandchildren, Gabbi, J.R., Kaylah, Ezrie, Peyton, Addilynn, McKinley and Everett.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Shultz; parents, Margaret and John Shultz Sr.

In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles for the family only. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store