John Edward Shultz
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Edward Shultz Jr., 84, of Sulphur, La., died at 6:46 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mr. Shultz was born March 8, 1936 in Chambersburg, Pa., and was a 1955 graduated from Carlisle High School. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Mr. Schultz moved to the Lake Charles area in 1976 and retired from PPG, where he worked as a painter. He was a past member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Mr. Shultz enjoyed spending time with his friends and having a good time. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping and loved eating lobster and would eat anytime he could.
Mr. Shultz is survived by his daughters, Lea LeJeune and companion David Ashworth of Port Neches, Texas, and Dawn Gumm and husband Jesse Herrera of Angleton, Texas; sister, Patricia Lindsey and husband Richard of Carlisle, Pa.; lifelong friend, Paul Linsenbauch of Carlisle, Pa.; grandchildren, Angelina LeJeune, Dasia Phillips, Marsha Gumm, Joel Gumm Jr., Jered Herrera, Justin Herrera and Jennifer Herrera; and great-grandchildren, Gabbi, J.R., Kaylah, Ezrie, Peyton, Addilynn, McKinley and Everett.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Shultz; parents, Margaret and John Shultz Sr.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles for the family only. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved