John Eldric Fontenot
1963 - 2020
John Eldric Fontenot, 57, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 1, 1963, in Durango, Colo. He was employed with Mike Stutes Auto Sales and considered them his family. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. John was a sweet soul who loved 80's rock music. He loved working with the bands and helping them setup for the concert. He wished only the best for everyone around him. John never said a negative word about anyone. He was a hard worker and a loyal friend. His kind and gentle nature will be what everyone remembers when they think of him. He will be missed by so many.
John is survived by his two sons, Ryan Fontenot, John Paul Fontenot; one daughter, Hollie Fontenot; mother, Lavenia Fontenot; two stepsons, Hawk John, Thunder John; one stepdaughter, Jillian Earl; two brothers, Jerry W. Fontenot and wife Sandra of Sulphur, Melvin Charles Fontenot of Sulphur; along with one sister, Carolyn Sue Myers and husband Paul of Moss Bluff.
John was preceded in death by his father, John Preston Fontenot.
A Celebration of John's life will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Deacon Leo Hebert officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Published in American Press on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
