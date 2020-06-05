John Frank, age 73, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020, in his residence. Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Terrell Williams, Derek Frank, Monique Frank and Courtney Honore', all of Lake Charles, La.; and 13 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Frank Sr.; brothers, Shelton and Earl Frank Jr.; and his beloved daughter, Danielle "Dani" Frank Lemon.
John was born to parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Frank Sr. in Lake Charles, La., on Nov. 23, 1946. He graduated high school in 1964 from W.O Boston and was a proud Panther. He then attended and graduated from Grambling State University with a Bachelor of Science degree, he moved back home and began working at Consolidated Aluminum for 10 years. He then began working as a salesman at Billy Navarre for 5 years where he obtained salesman of the month award for several months. He returned back to work at Louisiana Pigment another 10 years before he then discovered his passion for teaching. He obtained his certification and began teaching autistic children at Combre Elementary school and in their homes until his retirement in 2018.
John was a loving father and grandfather. He was a very social, active man who loved people and never met a stranger.
Visitation will be at Stevens Funeral Home from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at United Christian Fellowship Church. Burial will be at Combre Memorial Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please donate to MarchofDimes.org.
Published in American Press on Jun. 5, 2020.