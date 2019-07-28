|
|
John Gilbert Marcantel, a Mamou native who spent much of his life as a social worker and woodworker, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Loretta Naquin Marcantel, and three daughters, Patricia Marcantel and husband George Berke of New Orleans, Susan Kissel and husband Kelly of Baton Rouge, and Barbara Marcantel of New Orleans.
John joined the Louisiana Office of Children and Family Services in 1957 and later became the longtime Calcasieu Parish administrator for that agency. He received his bachelor of science degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and his master of social work degree from the LSU School of Social Welfare.
He was in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-54, serving mostly in Europe. He spoke often of its bitterly cold winters and his desire to be back in the warm Louisiana climate.
Retirement in 1986 allowed John more time for hobbies that included tying flies on his front porch and turning wood and working on other projects in his garage shop. His two grandchildren nicknamed his lathe "the bear machine" because of the logo embossed on its housing. The Imperial Calcasieu Museum displayed several of his turned wooden bowls in temporary exhibits.
In addition to his wife and children, John is survived by a sister, Eulalie "Sis" Veillon and her husband Reevel of Duson; and grandchildren, Colleen Amanda Kissel and husband Garrett Dupre of Baton Rouge, and André Peter Kissel of Fayetteville, Ark. He also has several nieces and nephews, as well as two great-grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in Lake Charles.
The family would like to thank all who helped through John's illness: medical professionals and staff at St. Patrick hospital, Christus Homecare St. Patrick, Evangeline Home Health, Cornerstone Rehab, Rosewood Nursing Center and Harbor Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , where John served on the local board of directors for a number of years.
Visitation will begin at noon Monday at the Hixson Funeral Home, 3001 Ryan St., Lake Charles. A rosary will follow at 2:30 p.m. and a scripture service will begin at 3 p.m. Rev. Brian King will officiate services.
Published in American Press on July 28, 2019