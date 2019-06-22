Funeral service for Deacon John H. Eaves, 73, will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home.

The family will receive visitors at Ardoin Funeral Home of Elton on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 1-9 p.m. with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 6 p.m. by the Rev. Jose Vattakunnel. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Monday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.

John was a loving brother, uncle and friend. He was a lifelong resident of Elton and member of St. Paul Catholic Church. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army for over four years. He was a Catholic Deacon at both St. Paul and St. Joseph Catholic Church of Elton for over 30 years. During that time, he conducted many baptisms and funerals. He enjoyed singing and playing the organ at church, as well. His charity and compassion was very evident in his daily work. He also worked at The Bank where he worked his way up to Bank Manager. With his business knowledge, he assisted many people with good advice and helped many families get their affairs in order. He gave consciously to his church family as well as his community. He had a very giving spirit. John was a member of the Woodmen of the World and the American Legion organizations. He also loved visiting with people, especially with his sister and family. He was adored by his numerous nieces and nephews. He enjoyed flowers and he loved his banana trees. John will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Emnaline Killcrease of Grandview, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews, his church family and an abundance of friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Ina Eaves; brothers, Edma, J.D. and J.B. Eaves and T.J. Daigle; sisters, Mertie Fontenot and Leeamar Guillory.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Kinder Retirement Center, Brighton Bridge Hospice, and Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home Staff. Published in American Press on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary