John H Melton Sr
1935 - 2020
John H. Melton Sr., 84, of Lake Charles, La., passed from this life to the next most glorious one on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in his home, his wife, Vinia and youngest daughter, Melinda at his side.
He was a Shriner and a Mason. He had retired from Conway, McLean, and Steve Thomson Trucking companies as Terminal Manager. He loved woodworking and cutting his grass in Longville on his riding mower, and his church family. He was a humble man who served his Lord, and was full of love for everyone.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his beloved wife of 10 years, Vinia Benoit Melton; four children, Virginia Greenman (Ronny), John H. Melton Jr., (Michelle), Deborah Ortego (Billy) and Melinda Melton; stepdaughter, Jo Ann LeBleu (Jesse, Sr.); 19 grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren; and numerous grands and great-grands.
His funeral service will be at noon Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Alan Weishampel will officiate. Burial will follow in Beauregard Memorial Cemetery in DeRidder, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 25% occupancy as per state compliance.

Published in American Press on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
MAY
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
MAY
16
Burial
Beauregard Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
arleen daniels
May 14, 2020
My grandfather, My hero! Pawpaw Melton is one of the strongest men Ive ever known, yet had a heart of solid pure love for everyone else no matter what. You will be missed very much pawpaw and loved more and more as everyday goes by. I will always rest easy knowing that your in a better place with mawmaw Melton waiting at the gates of heaven for you to come in. I Love You Pawpaw!
Steven Bertrand
Grandchild
May 13, 2020
You will forever be loved and missed! RIP Uncle John.
Vickie Haynes
Family
May 13, 2020
I offer my sincere condolences to Johns family. You are in my thoughts and prayers as I remember some very special times with John when my husband, David was alive! David worked for Olin and John and he became friends via business. John was such a kind and caring man. My love to his family. ✝
Sally (Montgomery) Rodgers
Friend
