John H. Melton Sr., 84, of Lake Charles, La., passed from this life to the next most glorious one on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in his home, his wife, Vinia and youngest daughter, Melinda at his side.

He was a Shriner and a Mason. He had retired from Conway, McLean, and Steve Thomson Trucking companies as Terminal Manager. He loved woodworking and cutting his grass in Longville on his riding mower, and his church family. He was a humble man who served his Lord, and was full of love for everyone.

Those left to cherish his memory are, his beloved wife of 10 years, Vinia Benoit Melton; four children, Virginia Greenman (Ronny), John H. Melton Jr., (Michelle), Deborah Ortego (Billy) and Melinda Melton; stepdaughter, Jo Ann LeBleu (Jesse, Sr.); 19 grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren; and numerous grands and great-grands.

His funeral service will be at noon Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Alan Weishampel will officiate. Burial will follow in Beauregard Memorial Cemetery in DeRidder, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 25% occupancy as per state compliance.

