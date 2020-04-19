|
|
John Henry LaBove, 66, of Moss Bluff passed away at 9:36 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in his residence.
Mr. LaBove was born on Dec. 25, 1953 in Sulphur and was raised in Hackberry where he graduated from Hackberry High School. He was also a graduate from McNeese State University with a bachelor's degree. Mr. LaBove moved to Moss Bluff in 2003. After working all over the world during his adult life for Fluor Engineering Company, he retired from Indorama Ventures 2 years ago.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the entertainment of college football and baseball.
Those left to cherish his memory are a sister, Sissy LaBove Montet of Moss Bluff; sister in law, JoeAnn LaBove of Orange, Texas; an aunt, Louise Berwick of Iowa; nieces and nephews; Krystal LaBove, Shawn Lewis, and Chance LaBove all of Hackberry and Jason Montet (Jodi) and Ty Montet (Erin) all of Lake Charles; six great nephews; three great nieces; one great great nephew; four great great nieces; and numerous cousins. He also leaves behind friends worldwide.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Jo and James LaBove and a brother, Gerald LaBove.
Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date in New Hackberry Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2020