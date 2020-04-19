Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
John LaBove
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John LaBove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry LaBove


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Henry LaBove Obituary
John Henry LaBove, 66, of Moss Bluff passed away at 9:36 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in his residence.
Mr. LaBove was born on Dec. 25, 1953 in Sulphur and was raised in Hackberry where he graduated from Hackberry High School. He was also a graduate from McNeese State University with a bachelor's degree. Mr. LaBove moved to Moss Bluff in 2003. After working all over the world during his adult life for Fluor Engineering Company, he retired from Indorama Ventures 2 years ago.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the entertainment of college football and baseball.
Those left to cherish his memory are a sister, Sissy LaBove Montet of Moss Bluff; sister in law, JoeAnn LaBove of Orange, Texas; an aunt, Louise Berwick of Iowa; nieces and nephews; Krystal LaBove, Shawn Lewis, and Chance LaBove all of Hackberry and Jason Montet (Jodi) and Ty Montet (Erin) all of Lake Charles; six great nephews; three great nieces; one great great nephew; four great great nieces; and numerous cousins. He also leaves behind friends worldwide.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Jo and James LaBove and a brother, Gerald LaBove.
Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date in New Hackberry Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -