John Herbert Horn II, 72, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in a local hospital.

John was born on Nov. 24, 1946 in Vallejo, Calif., to John Herbert and Helen Shaia Horn. He was a Vietnam Veteran, earning the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Aircraft Crewman Badge and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He attended college in Duluth, MN where he played football and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He was Director of Hospitality at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, La., for twelve years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sara Horn of Las Vegas, Nev., Katie Horn of Las Vegas, Nev., and Amy Horn of Mesa, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; his brother, David Val Aiken of Laguna Beach, Calif.; his partner in love and life, Angie Miller; and his beloved chihuahua and best buddy, Katie Belle, along with an extended network of friends he considered to be family at Coushatta Casino Resort. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial gathering will take place at Koasati Pines Golf Course in Kinder, La., on Tuesday, May 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A funeral service with full military honors will be held at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005 at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.