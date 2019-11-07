Home

Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Livingway Pentecostal Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Livingway Pentecostal Church
John Hubert LaBauve

John Hubert LaBauve, 74, a resident of Lake Charles, died peacefully on Nov. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Hubert served his country with honor in the U.S. Army. He was a fun loving and devoted family man. Hubert loved to shoot pool, fish, word fill in's, and make people laugh. Mr. LaBauve drove a truck until his health prevented him from doing so. He was an amazing grandfather and loved spending time with his family. He will be missed for his loving and kind nature. He was the neighborhood Paw-Paw and will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ceasar and Mae Richard LaBauve; daughter, Robin Freeman; siblings: James Herbert LaBauve Sr., James Russell LaBauve, Bonnie Belle Marcantel and Mary Rachel Mogged.
Hubert leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 30 years, Grace Ann LaBauve; six children, Beatrice Sonnier and husband Rowdy, Hubert Thibodeaux and wife Shannon, Tina Thibodeaux and husband Korey Darbonne, Barbara Johnson and husband Derick, and Ceasar Joseph LaBauve and girlfriend Haleigh Phillips; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Logue; brother, John LaBauve and wife Faye; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service in the sanctuary of Livingway Pentecostal Church. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Livingway Pentecostal Church. The Rev. Brent Keating is to officiate. Burial will follow at Broussard Cemetery in Lacassine.
Published in American Press on Nov. 7, 2019
