John Joseph Cacio, 66, of Sulphur, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Christus St. Patrick's Hospital. He was born to his late parents, Joseph and Jenny Cacio on April 2, 1953 in Newark, New Jersey. He was a jack of all trades and could do almost anything. John enjoyed painting, fishing, collecting kitchen gadgets, watching Westerns, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved teaching his grandchildren his secret recipes and was known for his Lasagna and Sausage and Peppers. Most of all, he loved his family very much.
He is survived by his wife, Jerrie Vincent; two sons, Johnny Cacio of Sulphur, James Vincent and wife Stephanie of Vinton; two daughters, Bobbie Jo Navarre and husband Mitchell of Carlyss, Crystal Tomko and husband Jason of Keystone Heights, Florida; four brothers; one sister; six grandchildren, Harley Navarre, Bailee Navarre, Alyssa Navarre, Ross Robbins, Haylie Robbins, and Zachary Vincent.
Published in American Press on Mar. 22, 2020