Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cacio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Cacio


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph Cacio Obituary
John Joseph Cacio, 66, of Sulphur, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Christus St. Patrick's Hospital. He was born to his late parents, Joseph and Jenny Cacio on April 2, 1953 in Newark, New Jersey. He was a jack of all trades and could do almost anything. John enjoyed painting, fishing, collecting kitchen gadgets, watching Westerns, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved teaching his grandchildren his secret recipes and was known for his Lasagna and Sausage and Peppers. Most of all, he loved his family very much.
He is survived by his wife, Jerrie Vincent; two sons, Johnny Cacio of Sulphur, James Vincent and wife Stephanie of Vinton; two daughters, Bobbie Jo Navarre and husband Mitchell of Carlyss, Crystal Tomko and husband Jason of Keystone Heights, Florida; four brothers; one sister; six grandchildren, Harley Navarre, Bailee Navarre, Alyssa Navarre, Ross Robbins, Haylie Robbins, and Zachary Vincent.
Published in American Press on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -