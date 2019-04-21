John Joseph Walsh, 62, of Lake Charles, passed away at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, in his residence.

John was born July 22, 1956, in Houston, Texas, and was raised in New York, where he graduated from Westhampton Beach High School in 1975. In 1976, he moved with his family to Lake Charles, where he attended Delta Technical College and completed the Technical Drawing program. John shared his cooking abilities as a cook for Granger's and Loggerheads.

He will be remembered as a happy, go lucky, kind soul. John was an avid collector of multiple things including knives, swords, and coins.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Doris Walker Corbello of Lake Charles; siblings, Shirley Tuerlings (Bob) of Shirley, N.Y., William Walsh (Marie) of New River, Ariz., Doris Mercado (Greg) of Basset, Va., Bernice McCown of Lake Charles, Marian Hammer (Charles) of Lake Charles, and Charles Walsh (Marlene) of Lake Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his fathers, William F. Walsh and Louis Corbello.

Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2019