John Kenneth Loftin, 71, of Westlake, La., passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. John was born Dec. 28, 1947, to Ernest A. Loftin and Agnes Treme Loftin in Lake Charles, La.
He was a lifelong resident of Westlake and a graduate of Westlake High School. John served in the Army Reserve from 1965-71 and was a member of the American Legion. John enjoyed cattle ranching, fishing, hunting, vegetable gardening and piddling around outside.
John is preceded in death by his father, Ernest A. Loftin.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Debra Loftin of Westlake; mother, Agnes Loftin; three children, Jesse Loftin, Jimmy Loftin and Kristin Loftin Kelley and husband, Garrett, all of Westlake; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, and resumes at 8 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in American Press on June 16, 2019