Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Loftin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kenneth Loftin


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Kenneth Loftin Obituary
John Kenneth Loftin, 71, of Westlake, La., passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. John was born Dec. 28, 1947, to Ernest A. Loftin and Agnes Treme Loftin in Lake Charles, La.
He was a lifelong resident of Westlake and a graduate of Westlake High School. John served in the Army Reserve from 1965-71 and was a member of the American Legion. John enjoyed cattle ranching, fishing, hunting, vegetable gardening and piddling around outside.
John is preceded in death by his father, Ernest A. Loftin.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Debra Loftin of Westlake; mother, Agnes Loftin; three children, Jesse Loftin, Jimmy Loftin and Kristin Loftin Kelley and husband, Garrett, all of Westlake; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, and resumes at 8 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Westlake Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in American Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now