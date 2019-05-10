John Kevin Brown was born Jan. 28, 1973, in Lake Charles, La., to the parentage of Paul Allen Brown Sr. and Joyce Mae Leger Brown.

Known as Kevin by family and friends, he attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and ICCS Catholic School in Lake Charles and was a student of Sacred Heart Catholic School and ICCS Catholic School in Lake Charles. He furthered his education by attending Houston Community College. Kevin completed he Cursllio where he found great peace. While living in Houston, he was a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Kevin worked for Marmedsa Oil and Gas in Logistics for twenty years and was also affiliated with the Masons where he held the position of Worshipful Master. He had a special place in his heart for the Dallas Cowboys and his dog, Tyson. Kevin entered into eternal rest on May 4, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Mae Brown; and three nephews, David, Matthew and Mark Brown.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Paul Brown Sr.; one sister, Rhonda Faye Brown-Fontenot (Richard) of Lake Charles, La.; and five brothers, Paul Brown Jr. (Matilda) of Lake Charles, Samuel Brown (Yvonne) of Houston, Texas, Leonard Brown of Lake Charles, Ronald Brown (LaToya) of Houston, and Michael Brown of Lake Charles; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.

Viewing will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5102 Dabney, Houston, TX 77026. A rosary 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5102 Dabney, Houston, TX 77026. Visitation in Lake Charles will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Combre Memorial Park.