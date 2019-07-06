John Kimball "Bear" Sahualla, 66, of Lake Charles, La., died suddenly on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Mr. Sahualla was born Oct. 15, 1952, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a 1971 graduate of LaGrange High School. He lived in Wyoming for several years before returning to Lake Charles in 1987. He was a true horseman, showing horses during high school and later made a career of training racehorses. Mr. Sahualla also enjoyed playing baseball during his younger years and played in many tournaments throughout the years. He also enjoyed cooking, loved to laugh and make jokes, but his greatest joy was his grandchildren, whom called him "Paw Paw Sugars."

Mr. Sahualla is survived by his children, William Sahualla and wife Dawn of Moss Bluff, John Sahualla II of Lake Charles, Jennifer Meche and husband Nick of Carencro, La., and Kelley Buchite and Rachel Sahualla, both of Minnesota; brother, Tony Sahualla and wife Brenda of Many, La.; sister, Pamela Powell and husband Lloyd of Wyoming; mothers of his children, Connie Sahualla of Lafayette, and Mary Mullen of Minnesota; good friend, Buck Nixon; and his grandchildren, Vance, Spencer, Elizabeth, Alexandra and John Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Barbara Sahualla; and sister, Jamie Faulk.

A gathering of family members and friends will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cremation will follow. Published in American Press on July 6, 2019