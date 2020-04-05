|
|
John L. Pape, age 64, passed away March 29, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Born March 1, 1956, in New Braunfels, Texas, John spent 43 years in public service as a police chief and city administrator.
He began his career in criminal justice with the Port of Lake Charles, La., as a police officer. John joined the Ward III Marshal's office before joining the Lake Charles City Police Department where he was a homicide detective. John was awarded 2 medals of Valor with LCPD for risking his own life to save others. He was also awarded one medal of Merit for his high percentage of solved homicides. John was selected Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Louisiana Bar Association, VFW, and Woodman of the World. He represented LCPD at the FBI National Academy and graduated in 1982.
In 1986 he was selected to serve as Chief of Police in Mercedes, Texas. Several years later he moved to Weslaco, Texas, to be Chief of Police there. John became city administrator in several cities including Sonora, Texas, and Bellaire, Texas. He was a fire Captain with San Felipe-Frietag Volunteer Fire Department and a certified EMT. John was selected by the Texas Jaycees as one of the Five Outstanding Young Texas in 1987 and Mercedes Man of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. Goliad awarded him the medal of merit and a Purple Heart for injuries sustained while on duty. He is listed in Who's Who in American Law Enforcement. On March 3, 2020, he was elected Constable in Goliad, Texas, but because of his illness was unable to take the position. He retired from Goliad Sheriff's Office as their Captain in January 2020.
In addition to his public service, he was a columnist for the Boerne Hill Country Recorder and the Houston Chronicle. His articles on criminal justice and law enforcement have been published in various legal journals. John is a published author of 5 books.
John was an honors graduate of the University of Alabama and did his post graduate work at Arizona State University. He was class president of his class at the Calcasieu Parish Law Enforcement Training Academy.
John was a member of MENSA and the FBI National Academy Association of Texas. He had a Master Instructor and Master Advanced law enforcement certification by Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with 25 plus years of service, and served as Master of Bellaire, Texas, Lodge. He also belonged to Goliad, Texas Lodge, Texas Lodge of Research, and Tranquility Lodge (on the moon). John was a member of the Scottish Rite and York Rite.
John was a whiz at trivia and never passed up a good meal at a Mexican restaurant. He had a sharp, keen wit, and was quick with a comeback. In his late 50s, he became a runner, and completed 5K and 10K runs all over Texas. He enjoyed attending live theatre and was a collector of autographed photos of every artist whose concert he attended.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norma and Jim Thompson of New Braunfels, Texas. His is survived by his best friend, JoAnn McCollister Pape of Gilbert, Ariz.; and half-brother Michel Warnke (Faye) of Oceanside, Calif. Other survivors include stepdaughter, Kadi Watson Strong (Brad); and stepson, Edward S. (Mac) Watson Jr. (Dena); grandsons, Mitchell, Jack and Drew Strong, Joshua Watson (Hallie), Eric Watson; and great-granddaughter, MacKenzie Watson. He is also survived by his brothers in Law Enforcement and Masonry.
Published in American Press on Apr. 5, 2020