Johnny Gayle, a native of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 29, at the age of 71.
Johnny was born on Sept. 5, 1947, in Lake Charles, La., to John Norbert (Buddy) Gayle and Henrietta Leonards Gayle. He graduated from Landry Memorial High School in 1966. He married Rita Barras Gayle on March 8, 1969, and he graduated from McNeese State University with a bachelor's degree in Agribusiness in 1971. Johnny came from a strong family lineage of farmers, and he continued that tradition as a farmer and rancher. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed offshore fishing and hunting. He appreciated sharing these experiences with family and friends. Later in life, Johnny worked hard to recover from Hurricane Rita and took pride in rebuilding and managing his mobile home park. Johnny was known for his charm and his generosity. Those that knew him best will always remember Johnny driving around in his pickup truck with his beloved dogs and a cigar in his mouth.
He is survived by his three children, Jennifer Gayle Watson (Charlie) of Lake Charles, Amanda Gayle Caraway (Ramsey) of Lake Charles, and Byron Gayle of Toronto, Canada; one brother, Philip Gayle (Cindy) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Jack Watson, Abby Caraway, Anna Watson, Elizabeth Caraway, Joseph Caraway, Luke Caraway, Andrew Caraway and Ella Caraway; and a large extended family that he loved and appreciated.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William J. Gayle II.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate and the Rev. Michael Barras will serve as concelebrant. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Wednesday, July 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Gary Kohler, Dr. Brian Clements and the staff at the Guardian House, and Heart of Hospice for their compassion and care.
Published in American Press on July 31, 2019