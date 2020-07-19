John Magnes Hebert, 84, of Moss Bluff, passed away peacefully in Magnolia, Texas on July 10, 2020, at Aura Country Cottage.

John was born in Fenton, La on February 19, 1936 to Thomas and Helen Hebert before moving to Lake Charles. He attended Marion High School, where he met the love of his life, Gloria Slayton. John graduated in 1955 and promptly married Gloria before joining the US Army to serve his country. John and Gloria lived a full and joyful life together for 62 years.

John was a loyal employee of Gulf States Utilities Company where he worked for 36 years before retiring in 1994. He was blessed to make many life-long friends while working there and continued those friendships by organizing regular coffee meetings for the crew after retirement.

John also had a passion for fishing and visiting friends around the community. He was known and loved by many for his fun-loving and kind nature.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Myra Glover and her husband Rodney, of Montgomery, Texas; granddaughters, Kelly Castello of Houston, Texas and Rachel Crittenden and husband David of Montgomery, Texas and their daughter Blakely. He is also survived by his dear sister-in-law Shirley Weisenberger, and several nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings, Joseph Hebert and Marie Granger.

The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Aura Country Cottage in Magnolia, Texas for taking exceptional care of John during his time of need. They would also like to recognize Wann Hart and Gus Martinez, two very special friends of John who helped him continue to find joy after Gloria's death.

Due to current health and safety concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later time, so that his family can celebrate John's life with his many friends.

