|
|
John Marcus Davis, born July 18, 1973, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Dr. Larry Davis.
John graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1991. He graduated from UTC with a degree in psychology. After graduating from UTC, he decided he would like to be an engineer and graduated from Tennessee Tech with a degree in Industrial Engineering.
He worked for Baron Corporation and enjoyed his time there and they sent him to Germany to see if he could qualify for a position in their main headquarters in Kentucky. John decided to leave Baron Industry and work at Phaltless Paving.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Bratcher Davis; his brother, Jeff Davis; brother, Jason Davis; sister-in-law, Gretchen Davis and their two children, Bradley and Lindy Davis. John's uncles, Rusty Bratcher and Rob Davis.
A memorial service is to be held at the Signal Mountain Church of Christ, 960 Ridgeway Ave. Signal Mountain, TN 37377, on Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. and visitation following in the Fellowship Room. A private family inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to The Orange Grove Center 615 Derby Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404 or Adult and Teen Challenge, 1108 West 33rd Street, Chattanooga, TN. 37410.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, 37415 www.lanefh.com 423- 877-3524
Published in American Press on Mar. 5, 2020