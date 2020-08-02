Mark Didelot passed away July 25, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Houston, after contracting COVID-19.
Mark was born in Lake Charles, La., on May 11, 1955, to his parents, Phillip and Leatrice (Richard) Didelot, both deceased. He was raised in Lake Charles, La., until his junior year in high school, when the family moved to Houston, where he graduated from Sharpstown High School in 1973. In Lake Charles, he attended McNeese where he obtained a degree in Computer Science in December of 1990. He worked first as a diesel mechanic and then for 20 years as a computer programmer and consultant. Mark had been retired for the past 12 years.
Mark's outgoing personality guaranteed that here was a person who never met a stranger, making him well-known for his sense of humor and talkative nature. He enjoyed traveling around the U.S. with his wife, Susan, and with his children and grandchildren, and visiting with his RV friends. Mark and Sue were full-time RVers for 12 years and traveled across most of the US, Canada, and Alaska. Mark loved snow skiing, scuba diving, fishing, cycling and hiking. He was always assisting friends in troubleshooting and repairs.
Mark is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Susan (Rine) Didelot; his daughter, Melissa Taylor (Bruce) of Groves, Texas; and his sons, Van Didelot (Sandi), and Steven Didelot (Andrea), both of Lake Charles; one sister, Marcia Young; four grandsons, Trevor Didelot, Austin Didelot and Weston Didelot, all of Lake Charles, and Gabriel Taylor of Groves, Texas; and one granddaughter, Aubrie Didelot of Lake Charles; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Harold Nixon will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Covenant House at their website: http://www.covenant house.org.
Covenant House provides immediate crisis care, housing, and transformative services for homeless children in need, to help young people transform their lives by putting them on a path to independence.