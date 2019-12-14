|
|
John Mark Harris, 74, died peacefully in his home Thursday, Dec. 12. He was born in Duncan, Okla. and moved to Louisiana to work and attend college at McNeese State University. He then went to graduate school at Oklahoma State University. After receiving his Masters Degree, he worked as an extension agent for Louisiana State University until his retirement in 2005. He and his wife, Sharon Hollingsworth Harris, have two sons: Christian Todd Harris (Melissa) and Joshua Mark Harris. They have three grandsons, William, Jacob, and Benjamin Harris.
John was dedicated in his passion for God and discipled many young Christians to maturity, teaching them the way to intimacy with God. His favorite scripture was Romans 8:1-2. He was happiest when sharing the Good News of the Gospel of Christ, and he lived the life he taught.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Harris of Hobart, Okla. and a brother, Jim Harris of Weatherford,Texas. He is survived by his brothers Neil (Trudy), David (Iris), Joe, and Don (Deanna), and one sister, Donna White (Gary).
A celebration of John's life will be held at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder on Sunday at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Newlin Cemetery in Singer. Friends are invited to visit in the chapel Saturday, 5-8 p.m., and after 9 a.m. on Sunday until the time of his service.
Published in American Press on Dec. 14, 2019